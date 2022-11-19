Soccer-FIFA appoints Italian referee Orsato for World Cup opener
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 01:38 IST
Italian Daniele Orsato will referee Sunday's opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A, FIFA said on Friday.
The 46-year-old referee will be making his World Cup debut and will be joined by compatriots Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as his assistants, with Massimiliano Irrati on VAR.
Romanian Itsvan Kovacs will be the fourth referee.
