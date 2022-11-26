Left Menu

Vikram Gokhale created benchmark with his acting skills: Maha governor

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday remembered veteran actor Vikram Gokhale as the extraordinary actor who set standards for good acting with his skills. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting, the governor said in a condolence message.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:48 IST
Vikram Gokhale created benchmark with his acting skills: Maha governor
Vikram Gokhale Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday remembered veteran actor Vikram Gokhale as the extraordinary actor who set standards for good acting with his skills. The veteran film, television and stage actor died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said Gokhale's passing was a great loss. ''Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. Gokhale set standards for good acting with his trademark style and dialogue delivery. He played stellar roles in many films and dramas. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting,'' the governor said in a condolence message. He said Gokhale expressed himself fearlessly on social issues. ''I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on August 15. Unfortunately, that meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor,'' he said. Fadnavis said Gokhale's death created a vacuum in the field of cinema and theatre which will never be filled. ' 'His acting prowess is reflected through his body language and eyes. Apart from acting, he worked for the welfare of families of the disabled soldiers and homeless children,'' he said.

Thackeray said Gokhale had staunch views on several issues. ''He was a popular Marathi face in Hindi cinema. It is difficult to believe he is no more,'' Thackeray added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022