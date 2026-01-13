Maharashtra Political Clash: Allegations and Defense in Thackeray vs. Mahayuti

Maharashtra's political environment has intensified as Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Yogesh Kadam rebuffed allegations from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray against the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

Speaking to journalists, Kadam challenged Thackeray to substantiate his claims of electoral bribery, implying such accusations arise from a fear of defeat. He accused the Thackeray brothers of duplicity and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for revealing their tactics.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray pointed fingers at the Mahayuti, alleging monetary incentives for voters and withdrawal of opposition nominations ahead of local body elections. CM Fadnavis contested these claims, emphasizing the coalition's commitment to the 'Marathi manush' and clarifying the language policy's provenance.

