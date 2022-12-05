Left Menu

Suriya exits director Bala’s next film 'Vanangaan'

It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust, Bala said.Vanangaan would have marked the third collaboration between the Jai Bhim star and the filmmaker after the critically-acclaimed titles Nandha 2001 and Pithamagan 2003.Bala said it was discussed and unanimously decided that Suriya will withdraw from Vanangaan.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 11:01 IST
Suriya exits director Bala’s next film 'Vanangaan'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Suriya has opted out of Tamil filmmaker Bala's upcoming movie ''Vanangaan''.

In a statement, posted on Friday, the filmmaker confirmed that the National Award winner has exited the project after there were some changes in the story.

''I wanted to direct a new movie called 'Vanangaan' with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya.

''Surya has full faith in me and this story. It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust,'' Bala said.

''Vanangaan'' would have marked the third collaboration between the ''Jai Bhim'' star and the filmmaker after the critically-acclaimed titles ''Nandha'' (2001) and ''Pithamagan'' (2003).

Bala said it was ''discussed and unanimously decided'' that Suriya will withdraw from ''Vanangaan''. He added that they will definitely collaborate for another project in future.

''It was a decision he made in his best interest, even though he was deeply saddened by it. The Suriya I saw in 'Nandha' and the Suriya you saw in 'Pithamagan' will definitely join us in another moment. Otherwise the shooting of 'Vanangan' will continue...'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022