Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to 'Rennervations' co-star Jeremy Renner

According to his spokesperson, the 51-year-old actor is receiving excellent care.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:15 IST
Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Monday said he is praying for the swift recovery of Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who met with an accident over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Renner on Sunday said the ''Hawkeye'' star is in a ''critical but stable condition'' after he injured himself while ploughing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada.

Kapoor, who has starred with Renner in the upcoming Disney+ series ''Rennervations'', took to Instagram Stories to send his best wishes to the two-time Oscar nominee.

''Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner,'' the 66-year-old wrote actor alongside a photo with the Marvel star.

Both Renner and Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise's 2011 movie ''Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol'', though they did not share the screen space with each other.

Renner suffered injuries on Sunday after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow. According to his spokesperson, the 51-year-old actor is receiving ''excellent care''. Renner was in India in May 2022 to shoot for ''Rennervations'', a non-scripted series slated to be released this year. He will also be seen in the second season of ''Mayor of Kingstown'', set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

