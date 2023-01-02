Biblical site where Jesus healed blind man to be soon accessible to public for first time in 2,000 years!

Days before the start of the new year, the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation announced that the Pool of Siloam, a biblical site cherished by Christians and Jews, would soon be accessible to the general public for the first time in 2,000 years. According to New York Post, American Pastor John Hagee, the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel said, "The Pool of Siloam excavation is immensely significant to Christians around the world."

"Jesus performed the blind man's healing at this location (John 9), and 2,000 years ago, Jewish pilgrims purified themselves here before entering the Second Temple," he added. "The Pool of Siloam and the Pilgrimage Road, both located within the City of David, are among the most inspiring archaeological affirmations of the Bible. Christians are deeply blessed by the City of David's work and Israel's enduring commitment to ensuring religious freedom to all who visit and live in the Holy Land, especially Jerusalem -- the undivided capital of Israel."

According to The Post, Ze'ev Orenstein, the director of international affairs for the City of David Foundation in Jerusalem, told Fox News Digital, "One of most significant sites affirming Jerusalem's Biblical heritage -- not simply as a matter of faith, but as a matter of fact -- with significance to billions around the world, will be made fully accessible for the first time in 2,000 years." The Pool of Siloam is located within the Jerusalem Walls National Park and in the southern part of the City of David.

The public has had access to a tiny portion of the fully excavated pool for a number of years. The pool is now being excavated in its entirety, and will either be opened in sections or all at once. It will take several years to thoroughly dig the pool as part of the archaeological endeavour. Visitors to the pool will have a designated area where they can see the excavation as it happens, as per New York Post.

"Despite ongoing efforts at the United Nations and Palestinian leadership to erase Jerusalem's heritage, in a few years' time, the millions of people visiting the City of David annually will literally be able to walk in the footsteps of the Bible, connecting with the roots of their heritage and identity," Orenstein noted. In the seventh century B.C., the pool was initially constructed as a component of Jerusalem's water system, about 2,700 years ago. The two Israeli organisations and the City of David Foundation concur that the construction took place during the reign of King Hezekiah, as described in the Bible's Book of Kings II, 20:20.

"When I think of this news, I think of another phrase from the Hebrew Bible, 'My ears have heard of you, but now my eyes have seen you,'" Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, told Fox News Digital, as per the Post. "This news means that one of the most important archaeological discoveries in history can soon be seen by visitors from all over the world. It will affirm all they believe. Having faith is part of worshipping God, but faith alone isn't required to believe. There are historic facts attesting to the truth of Scripture." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)