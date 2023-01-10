Left Menu

Ajay Devgn feels 'happy and humbled' as his period action film 'Tanhaji' turns 3

The Unsung Warrior" turned 3 on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 12:27 IST
Ajay Devgn feels 'happy and humbled' as his period action film 'Tanhaji' turns 3
Tanhaji poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's period action drama film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" turned 3 on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Ajay took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, "Playing the role of Tanhaji was a dream and an honour, that resulted in the highest grosser of 2020 and also won us two National Award wins. Happy & Humbled."

Helmed by Om Raut 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' also starred Saif Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit. 'Tanhaji' received two National awards, for Best Actor and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Film awards.

This film was the 100th film in Devgn's career spanning 30 years. The film involved Ajay in the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag, 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol essayed the role of the wife of Tanhaji -- Savitribai Malusare -- a strong character, who accompanied him in taking firm decisions. Saif played the antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. This win marks Ajay's third National award after 'Zakhm' in 1998 and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Bholaa' along with actor Tabu, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Apart from that, he also has producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled film and director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' opposite Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023