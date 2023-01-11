'RRR' stars Ram Charan, JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli walk Golden Globes red carpet

''RRR'' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday made a grand entry at the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes as they aim to strike gold at the first ceremony of Hollywood award season. The blockbuster Telugu movie has two nominations at the Golden Globes -- 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song–motion picture'.

While Ram Charan and Rajamouli opted for black Indian wear outfits, Jr NTR wore a black tuxedo to the award ceremony. Prior to making his entrance at the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Ram Charan shared a group picture with the team on his Instagram page.

''THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes (sic)'' the actor wrote in the caption.

The team of ''RRR'' also included the film's music composer M M Keeravani and producer Shobu Yarlagadda.

Ram Charan was accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni and Jr NTR came with Lakshmi Pranathi. Rajamouli was joined by wife Rama Rajamouli.

''RRR'' follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, ''RRR'' raised reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globe awards. In the 'best picture–non English segment', “RRR” will face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has been nominated in the 'original song–motion picture category'.

Other nominees in the segment are Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)