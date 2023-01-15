Mark Patton of 'Nightmare on Elm Street' fame asks fans for medical help

Actor Mark Patton known for starring in the 2010 horror flick 'Nightmare on Elm Street 2' has reached out to fans for help with paying his medical bills. According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Patton is currently under the care of a Mexican hospital. In a statement posted to a GoFundMe page set up by his agent, Peter Valderrama, on Thursday, he said, "Basically I am asking for help I will not be embarrassed. I just want to be healthy and at home with family."

The outlet reported that on the page, Valderrama wrote that the 63-year-old actor has been purportedly "ill for quite some time now," initially believing he was experiencing COVID-19 aftereffects. However, he added that Patton's illness is "quite clearly AIDS-related." Patton is asking fans to help with his medical bills so as to be transported to an American hospital in Mexico where he can receive more specialized care because his current hospital is said to be overcome with COVID-19 cases at the moment and the staff speaks very little English, Valderrama wrote.

The GoFundMe page has surpassed its USD 18,000 goal and fans have left heartfelt messages on the page, reported Fox News. As per the new outlet, Patton lives in Puerto Vallarta with his husband, Hector Morales Mondragon, where they own and operate an art gallery. (ANI)

