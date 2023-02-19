Actor Vani Tripathi Tikoo pens debut book for kids

Actor and censor board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo has come out with her debut book for children which she says is a salute to the tolerance and resilience of kids who can adapt to new surroundings and situations that are sometimes out of their control.

The first illustrated children's book to be brought out by Niyogi Books, ''Why Can't Elephants be Red?'' takes a deep dive into the subliminal world resided in by gritty children who are much more resilient than adults. The author delves into their world from a childlike perspective, keeping her parental hat aside.

Tikoo said children are in sharp contrast to adults who constantly crib and complain about things not going their way.

''Perhaps the adult mind sometimes forgets that we once were children too. My prayer is to bring back that innocence that we have lost and forgotten in our hurry to grow up and become adults,'' she said.

On publishing the book, Trisha De Niyogi, director and COO of Niyogi Books, said, ''The book takes readers into the adorable and magical world of a little girl for whom everyday life is full of wonder, surprises and fun. It will, in all probability, bring out in you a feeling of nostalgia for a time when we were young, curious, amiable and agile ourselves.'' The story is about Akku who is just two-and-a-half-years-old and is lively, imaginative and adventurous.

The book was released last Wednesday under the aegis of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at Kamani Auditorium here in presence of Union minister Smriti; actor and National School of Drama chairperson Paresh Rawal, and NSD director Ramesh Chandra Gaur among others.

Speaking at the launch, Tikoo said each book has a journey but hers has two.

''My first journey was while deciding on the title of the book. I wanted to remember all those little red elephants that you and I have tucked away inside us but have forgotten them because we think like adults now.

''The second journey was about this beautiful family of 12 people in Covid times, and my daughter Akshara who was just two-and-a-half-years old then and is the protagonist of this book, Akku. She was without me, her mother because I was with my mother in Delhi, and she was being brought up by these beautiful people in Singapore,'' she said.

Irani said the book is proof that a story can be written in pain.

''I stand here for the family that has kept themselves together irrespective of the pandemic and the challenges that were brought upon by geography,'' she said.

At the event, Rawal read excerpts from the book.

