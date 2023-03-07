Tamil romantic drama 'Dada' to premiere on Prime Video

Tamil romantic drama ''Dada'', starring Kavin in the lead, is set to stream on Prime Video from March 10.

Directed by Ganesh K Babu, and produced by S. Ambeth Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Aparna Das, K Bhayaraj, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, VTV Ganesh, Monica Cinnakotla, Pradeep Antony, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Fouzee in pivotal roles.

''Dada'' is a beautiful tale of unconditional love and conflict of a young couple - Manikandan (Kavin) and Sindhu (Aparna Das), who accidentally become teenage parents.

“'Dada' is unlike anything I have done before, and is extremely special to me. The film, and my character in it opened new dimensions for me, as an actor. And the heart-warming and endearing message of the film will definitely resonate with the audiences. I couldn’t be happier that the film can be watched by audiences all over India, thanks to Prime Video,'' Kavin said in a statement.

Babu said the coming-of-age film can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

''The earnest performances by Kavin, Aparna and the rest of the ensemble cast, along with the entire team behind the screen is what ties this story together. We’re delighted that Prime Video will be streaming the film, helping it reach millions of more viewers across the country,” he added.

