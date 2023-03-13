Left Menu

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film

Germany's "All Quiet on the Western Front," a World War One epic with nine Oscar nominations this year, won the Academy Award for best international film on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 07:12 IST
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film

Germany's "All Quiet on the Western Front," a World War One epic with nine Oscar nominations this year, won the Academy Award for best international film on Sunday. The Netflix Inc film, directed by Edward Berger, depicts the horrors of trench warfare through the eyes of a young man initially keen to join the fight. It is the first German-language adaptation of a 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, which was also made into a best picture-winning film in 1930.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" tells a story of a young man who, poisoned by right-wing political nationalist propaganda, goes to war thinking it's an adventure, and war is anything but an adventure," producer Malte Grunert said in his acceptance speech for best film at the BAFTA awards last month. The film "is in fascinating dialogue with not just its source material, but the long history of warfare and cinema about war and atrocities," Sight & Sound wrote in its review, saying the film also owed a debt to films like "1917," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down."

The film was nominated in nine categories this year, including best picture. Only "Everything Everywhere All at Once," with 11 nods, had more. "All Quiet on the Western Front" beat out international film nominees "EO" from Poland, "The Quiet Girl," from Ireland; Belgian film "Close;" and "Argentina, 1985" from Argentina. (Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/INTERNATIONAL FILM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023