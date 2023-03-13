5 eminent Indian-origin women honoured on International Women’s Day

Five eminent Indian-origin women were honoured here by a leading diaspora organisation on the occasion of the International Women's Day. The Federation of Indian AssociationsNY - NJ CT NE in association with the Consulate General of India in New York held its fifth annual International Women's Day celebrations on March 8 and honoured five women for their contribution in their respective fields, a statement said on Sunday.

Among the awardees is Deputy Mayor of New York City, Meera Joshi, an attorney by profession, who in her current role has accomplished several significant achievements, including transport innovations and equity cabinet. She also played a key role in implementing New York City's Vision Zero program — a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and injuries, the statement said.

The other awardee is Radha Subramanyam, president and chief research and analytics officer at CBS- TV Net Corp. An award-winning media executive, Subramanyam has also been recognised as one of the "100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry" by Automotive News.

Hina Patel is a TEDx speaker and executive leader leading a 200-employee engineering firm in three states. FIA said Patel is an advocate of women's rights in workplaces and has worked towards gender equity.

Padmini Murthy is a physician and global health leader at the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) and has worked tirelessly to improve access to healthcare services, particularly for underserved women, the FIA said.

She has initiated several global health programs that focus on women's health such as the women's eye health taskforce and the Global Health council's Maternal, New born and Child Health initiative.

Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Falu Shah was also honoured at the event that was also addressed by Dr. Abha Jaiswal. Shah was, however, unable to attend the function as she was in India where she performed at the inauguration of the cricket test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal congratulated the 2023 recipients and encouraged the community to engage in more meaningful and community-impacting events.

