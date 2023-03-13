Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar wins

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated India's Oscar winners ''The Elephant Whisperers'' and ''RRR'' and said their accolade was a proud moment for every Indian.

''Naatu Naatu'', the peppy foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film ''RRR'', waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

''Naatu Naatu'', or ''Naacho Naacho'' in Hindi, was composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, ''This is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as the entire country. Congratulations to the team of 'RRR' film for winning the Oscars for your wonderful song.'' Tamil documentary ''The Elephant Whisperers'' created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category. Directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested ''Haulout'', ''How Do You Measure a Year?'', ''The Martha Mitchell Effect'' and ''Stranger at the Gate'' to scoop the trophy.

''Huge congratulations to the entire team behind 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

