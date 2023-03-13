Amit Shah hails 'Naatu Naatu', Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' winning Oscar
Congratulations to Team RRR ssrajamouli mmkeeravaani boselyricist tarak9999 AlwaysRamCharan, Shah said in a tweet.In another tweet, the home minister said, Congratulations to EarthSpectrum and guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film The Elephant Whisperers. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young filmmakers.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed Telugu film RRR's song ''Naatu Naatu'' and Tamil documentary ''The Elephant Whisperers'' winning the prestigious Oscar awards, saying it was a landmark day for Indian cinema.
While ''Naatu Naatu'', the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film ''RRR'', became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the ''Best Original Song'' category, ''The Elephant Whisperers'' created history at the awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the ''Documentary Short Subject'' category.
''A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan,'' Shah said in a tweet.
In another tweet, the home minister said, ''Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The film brings to the forefront India's efforts to save elephants. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young filmmakers.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senior Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Sports Authority of India beat Tamil Nadu Police 4-2
Six-member gang arrested for kidnapping and extortion of Tamil Nadu resident
Tamil Nadu: Polling for Erode East bypoll begins
Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open
Over Rs 5,300 cr funds allocated for uplift of SC community not utilized in Tamil Nadu: RTI activist