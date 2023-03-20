Anupam Kher to Vidya Balan, Bollywood celebs attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai to pay homage to late actor and director Satish Kaushik on Monday. Several B-town celebs turned up to meet the bereaved family and pay their deepest tributes to the actor. Celebrities ranging from his co-workers like Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan to many prominent faces of the film industry, everybody showed up to stand in support of the late actor's family.

Check out some photos from the prayer meet: Actor Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi.

The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack. Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. Satish started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)