S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:58 IST
S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer'
S Shankar's upcoming film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is titled ''Game Changer''.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the Telugu movie, made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday.

''#GAMECHANGER it is… Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman @SVC_official #SVC50 #RC15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan,'' the production banner said in the post shared on its official Twitter page alongside a YouTube link of the title announcement.

Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account.

''Game Changer it is!!!! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman #GameChanger,'' the ''RRR'' star wrote.

The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu.

''Game Changer'' marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani, who previously worked in "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" (2019).

