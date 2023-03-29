Prez Murmu greets citizens on eve of Ram Navami

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and asked everyone to internalise the ideals of Lord Ram in every sphere of life.

Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, this festival of joy and prosperity gives us the message of selfless service and inspires us to follow the path of love, compassion, humanity and sacrifice, she said in a message. The life of Lord Ram exemplifies grace and sacrifice and teaches us to lead a dignified and disciplined life, Murmu said.

''Let us internalise the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in every sphere of our life, and dedicate ourselves to make India a glorious nation,'' the president said.

The president has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ram Navami, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

