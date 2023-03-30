Ram Navami celebrated with gaiety in Odisha, special puja at Jagannath temple

Ram Navami was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across Odisha, as people thronged various temples and took part in processions taken out in various parts of the state in a peaceful manner.

Special rituals were performed at the Shri Jagannath temple in Puri.

In Bhubaneswar, devotees thronged Sri Ram temple, and processions were brought out amid tight security arrangements.

A yagna was organised and a 12-km-long procession taken out in Bhadrak town. Similar events were held in Cuttack, Balasore, Sambalpur and other places across the state.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created an artwork of Lord Ram and a miniature of the under-construction temple in Ayodhya.

