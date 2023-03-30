Left Menu

Ram Navami celebrated with gaiety in Odisha, special puja at Jagannath temple

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:51 IST
Ram Navami celebrated with gaiety in Odisha, special puja at Jagannath temple
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Navami was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across Odisha, as people thronged various temples and took part in processions taken out in various parts of the state in a peaceful manner.

Special rituals were performed at the Shri Jagannath temple in Puri.

In Bhubaneswar, devotees thronged Sri Ram temple, and processions were brought out amid tight security arrangements.

A yagna was organised and a 12-km-long procession taken out in Bhadrak town. Similar events were held in Cuttack, Balasore, Sambalpur and other places across the state.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created an artwork of Lord Ram and a miniature of the under-construction temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023