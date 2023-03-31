Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion in talks to join cast of Josh & Benny Safdie’s new movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 11:55 IST
Megan Thee Stallion in talks to join cast of Josh & Benny Safdie’s new movie
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is in negotiations to board the cast of filmmaker duo Josh and Benny Safdie's next feature project.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is once again headlining the movie after working with Safdie Brothers for their 2019 critical hit ''Uncut Gems''.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Netflix has come aboard to produce and distribute the project.

The details of the new movie have been kept under wraps but the team plans to shoot it in 2023.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the details of the plot as well as the film's title are under wraps, though Sandler recently confirmed its setting in the world of sports memorabilia.

Megan Thee Stallion, known for her chart-topping tracks such as ''Sweetest Pie'', ''Savage'' and ''Body'', previously appeared on series ''P-Valley'', ''She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'' and ''Good Girls''.

She is set to make her feature film debut with R-rated musical comedy ''F***ing Identical Twins'', directed by Larry Charles of ''Borat'' fame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023