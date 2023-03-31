Megan Thee Stallion in talks to join cast of Josh & Benny Safdie’s new movie

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is in negotiations to board the cast of filmmaker duo Josh and Benny Safdie's next feature project.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is once again headlining the movie after working with Safdie Brothers for their 2019 critical hit ''Uncut Gems''.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Netflix has come aboard to produce and distribute the project.

The details of the new movie have been kept under wraps but the team plans to shoot it in 2023.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the details of the plot as well as the film's title are under wraps, though Sandler recently confirmed its setting in the world of sports memorabilia.

Megan Thee Stallion, known for her chart-topping tracks such as ''Sweetest Pie'', ''Savage'' and ''Body'', previously appeared on series ''P-Valley'', ''She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'' and ''Good Girls''.

She is set to make her feature film debut with R-rated musical comedy ''F***ing Identical Twins'', directed by Larry Charles of ''Borat'' fame.

