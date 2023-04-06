Disney+ Hotstar announces new series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', sets May premiere

''Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'', a series starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

The upcoming show, billed as the ''dawn of saas bahu 2.0'' version, is directed by Homi Adajania of ''Being Cyrus'' and ''Cocktail'' fame. ''A mother-in-law who is unapologetically hardcore, and daughters-in-law who are steadfast and formidable - these women are nothing but bad***, powerful, and even ruthless by choice,'' read the synopsis of the series.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said the streaming platform is committed to bringing viewers stories that not only entertain but also connect and inspire. ''With 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', we are proud to present a show that challenges traditional on-screen portrayals of saas-bahu relationships and introduces viewers to a new level of drama and powerplay. ''We are excited to delve into the lives of these unique and remarkable women and to take our audiences on an unforgettable journey of unconventional choices,'' Banerjee said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Produced by Maddock Films, ''Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'' also stars Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, described the show as ''a fiery, crazy and genre defining take'' on the age-old saas-bahu saga. ''I think this is Homi's best work yet. His original take on the material is what makes it unique. With Dimple Kapadia in a never seen before avatar, a strong ensemble of performers, and enough twists and turns to keep you on the edge, this a truly binge worthy show,'' said Vijan, who has backed films such as ''Stree'' and ''Bhediya''.

Kapadia, who had two back-to-back hit films in ''Pathaan'' and ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'', said ''Saas Bahu, Aur Flamingo'' is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. The series marks her reunion with Adajania, with whom she has worked on films such as ''Being Cyrus'', ''Cocktail'', ''Finding Fanny'', and ''Angrezi Medium''. ''It's a bunch of bad-*** women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it's got some of the most colourful characters you'll ever see. ''The show is as wild as my crazy director, Homi Adajania's mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that'll be coming on Disney+ Hotstar,'' she added.

Adajania, who also serves as creator on the series, said ''Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'' is a ''roller-coaster'' ride.

''Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' is to date the maddest world that I have created. ''Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos. You're going to have to switch on Disney+ Hotstar, buckle up tight and be ready for the roller coaster of your life,'' he said.

