Left Menu

S African filmmaker Anant Singh’s ‘Sarafina!’ selected or Cannes Film Festival again three decades later

South African Indian-origin filmmakers Sarafina, a classic film about the role of young women in the countrys freedom struggle has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival again 30 years after it first premiered there to a 20-minute standing ovation.This time Sarafina has been selected for the Cannes Classic section of the prestigious cinema event.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-05-2023 04:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 00:55 IST
S African filmmaker Anant Singh’s ‘Sarafina!’ selected or Cannes Film Festival again three decades later
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African Indian-origin filmmaker’s ‘Sarafina!’, a classic film about the role of young women in the country’s freedom struggle has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival again 30 years after it first premiered there to a 20-minute standing ovation.

This time ‘Sarafina!’ has been selected for the Cannes Classic section of the prestigious cinema event. This section acknowledges films which are deemed to be works of quality that have contributed to the evolution of motion picture arts and encouraged the development of the film industry throughout the world. It is also the first time that any South African film features for a second time at Cannes. A digitally remastered Producer’s Cut with footage never-seen-before will be screened in partnership with IMAX.

Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg joined renowned South African actors Leleti Khumalo; Miriam Makeba; Mbongeni Ngema; John Kani and Somizi Mhlongo in the movie.

“Keep talking to the kids because they are going to fix it, they are going to make it happen, they are going to make change happen,” commented Whoopi Goldberg on the relevance of Sarafina! in today’s world.

‘Sarafina is an iconic South African film which has been embraced by a multi-generational audience over the years. The film shows the strength of our young women who made their mark in South Africa’s journey to freedom. It is a vibrant combination of drama, music and dance. Sarafina! is entertaining and remains as relevant today as it was thirty years ago,” Singh said.

“It is exciting to be returning to the Cannes Film Festival with Sarafina! after 30 years. Being selected for Cannes Classics is a rare and coveted recognition. “The World Premiere in 1992 sparked a renaissance of the South African film industry. Sarafina!’s return to Cannes celebrates the timelessness of our stories and I hope this will motivate a new generation of filmmakers,” the internationally-acclaimed movie magnate added.

Singh has produced more than 80 films since 1984, most of which had highly-lauded anti-apartheid themes.

The late president Nelson Mandela had called him “a producer I respect very much…a man of tremendous ability” when he granted Singh the film rights to his autobiography, ‘Long Walk To Freedom’. The film version, titled ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, was directed by Justin Chadwick and starred Idris Elba as Mandela and Naomie Harris as his wife Winnie. The film received wide critical acclaim internationally, and received prestigious award recognitions, including Academy Award and BAFTA nominations and a Golden Globe Award in 2014.

Another of Singh’s films, ‘Yesterday’, secured him South Africa’s first Academy Award Nomination in the Best Foreign Language Picture category in 2005, the Peabody Award and an Emmy Nomination in 2006 in the “Outstanding Made For Television Movie” category. The film highlighted the challenges which single rural Black women with HIV in South Africa face daily.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023