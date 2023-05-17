Left Menu

Are Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy expecting twins?

Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced that they are expecting their first child, and since then they are the talk of the town. Recently, Pankhuri's latest post on social media gave a massive hint that they are having twins.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:35 IST
Gautam Rode with Pankhuri Awasthy (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced that they are expecting their first child, and since then they are the talk of the town. Recently, Pankhuri's latest post on social media gave a massive hint that they are having twins. After 5 years of marital bliss, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood on Tuesday, they celebrated a baby shower with their friends and family.

Gautam took to Instagram and shared pictures from the baby shower along with a caption "We made a wish and two came true. Double the love, double the joy, thank you everyone for being a part of our celebration, we're so grateful. #twins #babyshower #gratefulheart." In the pictures, Gautam can be seen holding Pankhuri's belly while posing in a green shirt and blue denim.

While mom-to-be flaunted pregnancy glow and looked stunning in golden tone saree. As soon as the post was uploaded, the couple's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Congratulations." One of the users wrote, "Congratulations to both of you lovely couple."

On April 6, Gautam and Pankhuri shared their pregnancy with their fans on social media. The couple took to their respective Insta accounts and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

They shared a video revealing the news in a filmy style. In the first scene called 'Jab we met' the duo shows their first meeting. They named their wedding time as 'Band Baja baraat' and now starting a new journey as parents with text "Our family is growing bigger, grand premier in 2023". Sharing the video, Pankhuri wrote, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes."

Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in February 2018. The two met on the sets of the mythological show 'Suryaputra Karn'. After 5 years of marital bliss they are all set to embrace parenthood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

