Left Menu

Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion, minister invites him to IFFI

Film is an international language, the actor said.Douglas said he was supposed to do a film called Racing the Monsoon with Singh and hopefully they can still revive the project, which could not take off due to logistical issues.The actor, who received the honorary Palme dOr at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, was also felicitated by the Indian Pavilion here.The Fatal Attraction star said in their next trip to India, they want to travel beyond Hyderabad to down south.

PTI | Cannes | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:27 IST
Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion, minister invites him to IFFI

Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas on Thursday visited the India Pavilion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival where he was felicitated and invited to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November.

Douglas was welcomed to the India Pavilion by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who said the actor enjoys a huge fan following in India for his films such as ''Wall Street''.

''We are conducting our film festival in Goa from November 20 to November 28. This is the 54th edition, I'm welcoming you. I expect your visit and presence along with your entire family to our festival. We will bring our traditions, culture, diversity, languages and food culture to Goa,'' the minister told 78-year-old Douglas.

The actor said he has been to India before and his wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, loves the country and is a ''pretty good Bollywood dancer''.

''I'm very impressed with the energy, imagination, and creativity. As somebody who watches news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking,'' Douglas said.

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh, who moderated the session at India Pavilion, recalled the actor's last trip to Mumbai with his wife and hoped they would revive an old film that the duo were supposed to do 15 years ago.

''If you find a project that we can do together, then I would look forward to coming back to India... Film is an international language,'' the actor said.

Douglas said he was supposed to do a film called ''Racing the Monsoon'' with Singh and hopefully they can still revive the project, which could not take off due to logistical issues.

The actor, who received the honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, was also felicitated by the Indian Pavilion here.

The ''Fatal Attraction'' star said in their next trip to India, they want to travel beyond Hyderabad to down south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023