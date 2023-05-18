Rakul Preet Singh to pay tribute to black-and-white era of Indian cinema at IIFA Awards

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday said she will pay an ode to the black-and-white era of Indian cinema at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The 23rd edition of the awards will be held on May 26 and 27 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the UAE, for a second consecutive year.

Singh, known for films such as ''De De Pyaar De'' and ''Yaariyan'', said she is excited about her maiden dance performance at IIFA.

''I am very excited as it is my first performance at IIFA. I have always watched the award show at home during my growing-up years. It's an act that has not been done before on the IIFA stage.

''My performance is a tribute to the black-and-white era. I cannot reveal much, the songs will be a surprise,'' Singh told reporters at the IIFA awards press conference here.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is set to co-host the IIFA Rocks event with Farah Khan, said he is looking forward to sharing the stage with the filmmaker. IIFA Rocks, a musical extravaganza, is a grand fusion of song, dance, film, and fashion which will feature live performances by popular artists.

''I have never been to Abu Dhabi and I have never been to IIFA either. To get an opportunity to host the award show with Farah ma'am, who I truly admire and love, is very exciting. Besides, she is a friend,'' Rao added.

Actor Dia Mirza, also an environmental advocate, talked about the urgent actions needed to tackle climate change.

''Simple actions like refusing single-use plastics, carrying our own bottle and cutlery, celebrating festivals and birthdays more sustainably, choosing sustainable clothing, eating seasonal and local vegetables, practising plant-based diet... The options are many, we need to find them because we don't have an option,'' Mirza added.

With an aim to educate civil society about water conservation, IIFA also launched the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with the AquaKraft Foundation.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a live interaction via video-conferencing, said the ministry is pleased to join hands with IIFA.

''Looking ahead, the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognised as an inspiring effort across the world, it can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts.

''As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India's Water Vision 2047, thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions,'' Shekhawat further said in a statement.

The United Nations in India joined hands with IIFA to create the first-of-its-kind initiative comprising advocacy, education and on-ground action on the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on sustainability, according to a press release issued by IIFA.

Through this engagement, IIFA proposes to use its platforms and the voices of celebrities and actors to raise awareness about issues of sustainability and climate action in our daily lives. With the knowledge and support of the United Nations in India, IIFA aims to encourage sustainable living, environment and water positivity in India and key regions across the world, it read.

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the IIFA Weekend and Awards, which will see stars including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon perform at the ceremony.

The awards will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

