Addatimes Premieres a Comedy Series – Gentlemen
The 9-episode web series stars actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Mir Afsar Ali Joy Sengupta in the lead roles along with Madhurima Basak.The comedy as a genre has an engaging and ever-expanding viewer base.
Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India Addatimes, the first Bengali on-demand OTT Platform of the country, premieres, Gentlemen, a comedy series created by Riddhi Barua, directed by Korok Murmu and produced by Surinder Films. The 9-episode web series stars actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Mir Afsar Ali & Joy Sengupta in the lead roles along with Madhurima Basak.
''The comedy as a genre has an engaging and ever-expanding viewer base. Gentlemen, is a story of a trio with midlife crisis. The humorous series is laced with performances that are enjoyable and impactful. We have plans to introduce a host of new contents along with movies every month,'' said Mr Nispal Singh, Director, Surinder Films Pvt Ltd.
The plot showcases Rudranil Ghosh as Meghmallar Mukhopadhyay, a 48-year-old struggling singer and a music teacher is totally dissatisfied with his life and eagerly wants to get married. Mir Afsar Ali as Andy Mascarenas a 45-year-old Radio Jockey is also unhappy with his professional life as he runs the afternoon show for the station despite his capabilities of being a breakfast show presenter and Joy Sengupta, as Shilajit Sanyal, a 42-year-old shopkeeper faces problems in his life too. The trio happens to meet by chance and decides to open a massage parlour with live musical performances in it. Then the character played by Madhurima Basak enters their life. What happens next? Would they be able to come over their mid-life crisis or succumb to it, is what the story is all about.
Addatimes is available on Play store, App Store, Android TV & Fire TV. The subscription plans are INR 799 for single a screen for 1 year and INR 1199 for 2 screens for a year. For international viewers, the subscription comes at $ 49.99 for double screen per year.
To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: GENTLEMEN - IN MIDLIFE CRISIS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
