Left Menu

Addatimes Premieres a Comedy Series – Gentlemen

The 9-episode web series stars actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Mir Afsar Ali Joy Sengupta in the lead roles along with Madhurima Basak.The comedy as a genre has an engaging and ever-expanding viewer base.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:29 IST
Addatimes Premieres a Comedy Series – Gentlemen
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India Addatimes, the first Bengali on-demand OTT Platform of the country, premieres, Gentlemen, a comedy series created by Riddhi Barua, directed by Korok Murmu and produced by Surinder Films. The 9-episode web series stars actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Mir Afsar Ali & Joy Sengupta in the lead roles along with Madhurima Basak.

''The comedy as a genre has an engaging and ever-expanding viewer base. Gentlemen, is a story of a trio with midlife crisis. The humorous series is laced with performances that are enjoyable and impactful. We have plans to introduce a host of new contents along with movies every month,'' said Mr Nispal Singh, Director, Surinder Films Pvt Ltd.

The plot showcases Rudranil Ghosh as Meghmallar Mukhopadhyay, a 48-year-old struggling singer and a music teacher is totally dissatisfied with his life and eagerly wants to get married. Mir Afsar Ali as Andy Mascarenas a 45-year-old Radio Jockey is also unhappy with his professional life as he runs the afternoon show for the station despite his capabilities of being a breakfast show presenter and Joy Sengupta, as Shilajit Sanyal, a 42-year-old shopkeeper faces problems in his life too. The trio happens to meet by chance and decides to open a massage parlour with live musical performances in it. Then the character played by Madhurima Basak enters their life. What happens next? Would they be able to come over their mid-life crisis or succumb to it, is what the story is all about.

Addatimes is available on Play store, App Store, Android TV & Fire TV. The subscription plans are INR 799 for single a screen for 1 year and INR 1199 for 2 screens for a year. For international viewers, the subscription comes at $ 49.99 for double screen per year.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: GENTLEMEN - IN MIDLIFE CRISIS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023