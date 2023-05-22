Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi receives Artistic Achievement Alumni Award from his alma mater, feels "extremely honoured"

Actor Akshay Oberoi was recently honoured by his alma mater and he shared his gratitude for the respect and recognition given to him by them.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 22 (ANI) Actor Akshay Oberoi was recently honoured by his alma mater and he shared his gratitude for the respect and recognition given to him by them. From sixth to twelfth grades, Akshay attended middle and high school in 2003. He shared, "I am extremely honoured to be awarded the Artistic Achievement Alumni Award by Newark Academy in Livingston, New Jersey. This is a very special place for me because it was foundational, and I also met my partner, Jyothi, there. This award is important because it makes me feel like I have made my teachers and faculty proud of what I have achieved today."

The 38-year-old actor, who made his debut as a child actor in 'American Chai', later worked in 'Isi Life Mein', 'Pizza', 'Piku', 'Fitoor', 'Laal Rang', 'Thar', 'Love Hostel' and now is all set for his next project which is a mystery thriller 'Gaslight' starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, playing a differently-abled woman, Misha. His latest project is 'Fighter', which is directed by Siddharth Anand. Akshay is playing the role of an air force pilot. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

