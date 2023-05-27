Kriti Gulati Raizada Shines Bright as Winner of Mrs. Vogue Star India 2023, Inspiring Dreams and Defying Limits

Delhi NCR, India (NewsVoir) The three-day extravaganza of Ms. VogueStar India and Mrs. VogueStar India 2023 reached its magnificent conclusion at Le Meridian Hotel, Jaipur. VogueStar, a platform dedicated to empowering women and helping them carve their unique identities, organized this all-India fashion week cum beauty pageant, spreading glitter and glamour throughout the event.

Divided into two categories, the pageant crowned three national winners under Miss VogueStar India and Mrs. VogueStar India. The Mrs. VogueStar India category further showcased the talent and determination of two groups. Group one comprised married women aged 18-35 who passionately vied for the prestigious title, while group two represented women between the ages of 36 and 60.

Kriti Gulati Raizada, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, emerged as the victorious winner in the esteemed Mrs. VogueStar India 2023, becoming a living embodiment of fulfilled childhood aspirations. Her inspiring journey, from an ambitious young girl dreaming of walking international runways to a successful MBA professional with over 13+ years of corporate experience, stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of pursuing one's dreams.

Miss/Mrs. VogueStar India 2023, a fraternity of women, organizes national-level beauty pageants in India. Kriti Gulati Raizada extends heartfelt appreciation to the visionary founder, Kirti Choudhary, and the entire team of VogueStar India 2023, who have played a pivotal role in creating a platform that empowers individual women and celebrates their unique beauty, talent, and aspirations.

Kriti Gulati Raizada's exceptional achievement includes securing three distinguished crowns in the highly regarded Mrs. VogueStar India 2023 pageant. Her graceful presence on the runway captivated both the judges and the audience, leaving a lasting impression.

From a young age, Kriti harbored a deep passion for leaving her mark in the fashion world. Even as she pursued a successful corporate career, her love for fashion remained a cherished hobby. Encouraged by her supportive husband and understanding parents, who recognized the importance of following one's true calling, Kriti fearlessly pursued her passion.

Blending her corporate expertise with her innate fashion sense, Kriti embarked on a challenging journey that pushed her limits and tested her capabilities. Participating in Mrs. VogueStar India 2023 not only showcased her courage but also became a significant turning point in her life.

With confidence, elegance, and natural talent, Kriti fearlessly walked the ramp, mesmerizing the audience with her grace. She became an inspiration by showcasing the ability to strike a balance between her corporate responsibilities and her passion for fashion, proving that dreams can be pursued alongside a successful career.

Kriti Gulati Raizada's triumph is a testament to the unwavering support she received from her loving husband, Mr. Siddharth Raizada, and the encouragement of her mother, Mrs. Rohiti Gulati. Their belief in her abilities, combined with her determination and resilience, fueled her path to success, leading her to secure three prestigious titles: Mrs. VogueStar India Gurgaon 2023, Mrs. VogueStar India Haryana 2023, and Mrs. Goodwill Ambassador VogueStar India 2023 in the G1 category.

Reflecting on her remarkable accomplishment, Kriti shared, ''Winning three esteemed titles - Mrs. VogueStar India Gurgaon 2023, Mrs. VogueStar India Haryana 2023, and Mrs. Goodwill Ambassador VogueStar India 2023 in the G1 category - feels surreal. This journey has reinforced my belief that it is never too late to pursue your passions. I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support of my husband, my mother, my family and those who believed in me has made this dream come true.'' Her victory extends far beyond the realm of pageantry, serving as an inspiring reminder that with perseverance, unwavering determination, and the support of loved ones, dreams can indeed become a reality. Her journey embodies the courage to defy societal norms and pursue one's true calling, inspiring individuals from all walks of life to fearlessly pursue their dreams.

As Kriti embraces her new title and embarks on an exciting chapter of her life, she aims to utilize her platform to advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry. Her success stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities that arise when passion meets perseverance.

The event was managed by an all-female team of VogueStar, who adhered to their motto of creating a safe space for women. This nation-wide event received registrations from 1200 passionate women representing 28 states and eight union territories, all seeking to make a mark in society. After the registration process, the organization hosted state-wise beauty contests to select one winner from each region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)