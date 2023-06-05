Left Menu

Actor Gufi Paintal of 'Mahabharat' fame dies at 79

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni mama in the epic TV serial Mahabharat, died on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said.He was 79.The veteran actor, whose real name was Saravjit Singh Paintal, was admitted to a hospital in suburban Andheri.Unfortunately, he is no more.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:28 IST
Actor Gufi Paintal of 'Mahabharat' fame dies at 79
Late veteran actor Gufi Paintal (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial ''Mahabharat'', died on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said.

He was 79.

The veteran actor, whose real name was Saravjit Singh Paintal, was admitted to a hospital in suburban Andheri.

''Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep,'' Hiten told PTI.

Hiten had earlier told PTI that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues.

''He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable,'' Hiten had told PTI.

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in the DD series, said he had a long association with his ''Mahabharat'' co-star. ''I had a long relationship with him since ‘Mahabharat’ and cast him in ‘Shaktimaan’ later. In ‘Mahabharat’, we had long confrontational scenes between each other. He was the one who called me for ‘Mahabharat’ and that marked the beginning of our association. He was the one who would call people, then there would be the audition,'' Khanna told PTI.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) paid tribute to Gufi Paintal on Twitter.

''CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Gufi Paintal (Member since Sept. 1992),'' the trade union posted.

Actor Nimrat Kaur remembered the actor as ''the indelible Shakuni Mama from our childhood days''. ''…such stellar contribution to the Indian cinematic landscape. Prayers and strength to the family. Rest in peace Gufi Paintal ji,'' she tweeted.

''Dahaad'' star Gulshan Devaiah shared Gufi Paintal's photo on Twitter and tweeted his condolences.

''Sarabjeet Singh 'Gufi' Paintal. 4th October 1944-5 June 2023 #Shradhanjali,'' Devaiah wrote in the caption.

Paintal's acting credits also include 1980s Hindi films such as “Suhaag”, “Dillagi”, as well as television shows “CID” and “Hello Inspector”, but his manipulative uncle act as Shakuni mama, the king of Gandhara region and master of the dice, from BR Chopra's ''Mahabharat'' made him a household name. His younger brother Paintal (real name Kanwarjit) is also a noted actor.

Gufi Paintal is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023