Food festival brings best of Asian cuisines under one roof

From crispy Korean veggies bao to delicious Chinese chicken and chive dim sum, an ongoing food festival has placed Asia on the dining table with tantalising exotic culinary delights that are relished in the largest continent of the world.

The nearly three-week long festival, currently underway at The Barbeque Times (BBQ), Gurugram, promises to deliver the best of Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai cuisines, all in one place.

''We are thrilled to introduce the Asia Food Festival, a culinary extravaganza that promises to transport guests on a sensational gastronomic journey through the vibrant flavours of Asia. ''With meticulous attention to detail, our team of expert chefs has skilfully curated a menu that showcases the region's rich and diverse culinary heritage,” said Kanwal Preet Singh, founder of BBQ.

The spread promises to satiate the cravings of every food enthusiast with what is touted to be the 'grandest buffet' of delectable Asian delicacies.

The menu features a diverse array of dishes including 'Veggie spring rolls' with Thai mango dipping sauce, 'Tempura fried Thai vegetable', 'Asian chicken satay', 'Som Tom salad', 'Mango lemongrass Panna cotta', 'Chicken lettuce wraps' and 'Teriyaki glazed sesame potato'.

The food goes off the table on July 10.

