Dharmendra shares video of 'enjoying holiday in USA' amid reports of ill health

Days after reports flooded social media that he was in the US for medical treatment, veteran star Dharmendra informed fans he was on a holiday and would return soon.The 87-year-old actor, who was last seen in Karan Johars superhit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, shared a video on his X account Tuesday night amid rumours about his health.Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:16 IST
Dharmendra (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Days after reports flooded social media that he was in the US for medical treatment, veteran star Dharmendra informed fans he was on a holiday and would return soon.

The 87-year-old actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's superhit film ''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'', shared a video on his X account Tuesday night amid rumours about his health.

''Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (sic)'' Dharmendra captioned the short clip in which he is seen playing with a dog.

On Monday, several publications reported that Dharmendra's son, actor-MP Sunny Deol had taken the veteran actor to the US for medical treatment.

