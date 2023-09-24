"Aaj Rajneeti nahi, Ragneeti hai," says Aaditya Thackeray as he arrives for Parineeti-Raghav wedding

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends in Udaipur on Sunday. Many guests arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding.

On Sunday, former tennis player Sania Mirza arrived at Udaipur. Designer Manish Malhotra was also papped at the Udaipur airport. Sania can be seen donning a printed-pink kurta, while Manish wore a stylish white jacket paired with a black t-shirt and matching pants. Sania was accompanied by her sister.

Later, other celebrities including former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his kid and wife and actor Geeta Basra were also spotted at Udaipur airport. Singh wore a simple T-shirt and black joggers paired with a black cap. Geeta, on the other hand, chose an orange dress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was also spotted at the Udaipur airport. He wore a check shirt with pants. Talking to reporters, Aaditya said, "I am very happy that both of them are getting married. Aaj Rajneeti nahi, Ragneeti hai."

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend Raghav –Parineeti's wedding functions. Apart from them, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and actor Bhagyashree also arrived to attend the grand wedding.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Before their engagement, the couple had chosen to keep mum about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in the soil of London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there. (ANI)

