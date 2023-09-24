Left Menu

Vardhan Puri’s 'Gulab' makes its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Actor Vardhan Puri is on cloud nine as his film ‘Gulab’, recently had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:44 IST
Vardhan Puri ( Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vardhan Puri is on cloud nine as his film 'Gulab', recently had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Ecstatic about the achievement, Vardhan shared, "My feature film titled 'Gulab' had its world premiere at the very prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival. I could not attend the premiere as I am currently shooting in Mumbai for another film. However, I have heard from the team and my friends from the American media that the film is being received very well by the audiences and even received a standing ovation at the screening."

The actor went on to express his excitement, saying, "I honestly cannot wait for the film to travel internationally across other prestigious film festivals and then be available on a streaming platform for global audience viewing as soon as possible." "Sanjoy Nag sir, the producers - Endemol Shine India, Seema and Jahannara and my co-actors Tanya Maniktala, Ujjwal Chopra, Rahul Bagga and Paoli Dam and myself are thrilled about these recent developments and are very proud of the film," he added.

'Gulab' features Vardhan Puri along with 'A Suitable Boy' fame Tanya Maniktala. The film is directed by Bengali film director Sanjoy Nag and produced by Endemol Shine India and Ten Years Younger Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

