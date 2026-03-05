Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Middle East Tensions
Euro zone government bonds faced a sharp sell-off as fears of inflation, driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict, sent yields soaring. Oil prices surged, compounding concerns over an energy price shock. Traders swiftly dismissed the likelihood of rate cuts by the European Central Bank within the year.
Euro zone government bonds experienced a significant sell-off on Thursday as anxieties intensified over a potential inflationary spike due to the widening Middle East conflict. Oil prices surged, nearing their peak in the six-day U.S.-Iran war, further disrupting supply and pushing bond yields towards their largest weekly increase in a year.
German 10-year Bund yields saw a rise of 4 basis points to 2.784%, marking a 13 bps increase over the week, the steepest since March 2025. As energy prices climbed, traders abandoned hopes for European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts this year, pricing in a potential rate hike by July.
In the U.S., Treasury yields rose, with traders reducing expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts. The rise in energy costs amplified concerns about inflation, with Europe's heavy reliance on imports. ECB leadership remains vigilant, monitoring for any signs of protracted conflict impacting inflation expectations.
