France Opens Bases to U.S. for Iran Conflict

France has granted permission for U.S. armed forces to utilize French military bases during the ongoing conflict in Iran. This development was reported by French broadcaster BFMTV on Thursday, while French Defence Ministry representatives have not yet commented on the matter.

Updated: 05-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has approved the use of its military bases by U.S. armed forces as tensions escalate in Iran, according to a report by French broadcaster BFMTV on Thursday.

The agreement marks a significant development in international military collaboration amidst growing concerns over the situation in Iran.

Efforts to obtain a response from the French Defence Ministry remained unanswered as of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

