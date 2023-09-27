Left Menu

Eminent cinematographer Soumendu Roy no more

He got the Special Film Award Bisesh Chalachitro Puraskar instituted by the West Bengal government in 2012, and the 2015 Chalachitra Puraskar for lifetime achievement, Banerjee said on X.Roy was also associated with other eminent directors like Tapan Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Mrinal Sen, as well as with various film institutes.A family member of Ray told PTI, We have so many memories of lengthy conversations with Soumendu Da. He became ill in recent times.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:42 IST
Eminent cinematographer Soumendu Roy no more
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed cinematographer Soumendu Roy, who had worked with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and other renowned directors, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, his family members said. He was 90.

Roy, who lived alone at his Ballygunje Circular Road apartment here, was crippled by arthritis and other geriatric problems for the last couple of years, but was alert mentally, they said.

He had worked with Ray in several films, including 'Pather Panchali', 'Tin Kanya', 'Abhijan', 'Chiriakhana', 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne', 'Sonar Kella' and 'Shatranj Ke Khilari". West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that Roy's death caused a void in the film industry, which will never be bridged.

Recalling the cinematographer's association with Ray, she pointed out how the two worked together in several masterpieces.

''Besides receiving honours like the national award, Roy had bagged many other laurels. He got the Special Film Award ('Bisesh Chalachitro Puraskar') instituted by the West Bengal government in 2012, and the 2015 'Chalachitra Puraskar' for lifetime achievement,'' Banerjee said on X.

Roy was also associated with other eminent directors like Tapan Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Mrinal Sen, as well as with various film institutes.

A family member of Ray told PTI, ''We have so many memories of lengthy conversations with Soumendu Da. He became ill in recent times. It is a great personal loss.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
2
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
3
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023