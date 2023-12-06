Left Menu

Cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes increased in Maha in 2022

Both Pune and Mumbai recorded more such cases compared to 2020 and 2021.Cases of atrocities against members of Scheduled Tribes also increased in 2022 in Maharashtra compared to the previous two years, the report showed.As many as 742 such cases were registered in 2022 in the state.Maharashtra stood fourth among the states in this regard.

The number of cases of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes increased in Maharashtra in 2022 compared to the previous two years, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report showed.

Maharashtra was in the sixth spot with 2,743 cases of atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes registered last year, said the NCRB report published on December 3. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest 15,368 such cases, whereas Rajasthan was in the second place with 8,752 cases, it said. In Maharashtra, 2,569 and 2,503 cases of atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes were registered in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But the number went up in 2022 with 2,743 cases registered during the year, the NCRB report said.

There were 76 cases of murder in the state in 2022 where 80 persons belonging to Scheduled Castes were killed. Pune city recorded 61 cases involving atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes in 2022, Mumbai 58 and Nagpur 35 cases. Both Pune and Mumbai recorded more such cases compared to 2020 and 2021.

Cases of atrocities against members of Scheduled Tribes also increased in 2022 in Maharashtra compared to the previous two years, the report showed.

As many as 742 such cases were registered in 2022 in the state.

Maharashtra stood fourth among the states in this regard. Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest 2,979 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 2,521 cases and Odisha with 773 cases. The cases in Maharashtra included 26 murders and 19 attempts to murder. Further, at least 163 cases involved `assault on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty' and 42 cases involved sexual harassment, the NCRB data showed.

