Left Menu

"I bit a real, dead vulture": Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls shooting for action sequence in 'Conan the Barbarian'

Seven Tools for Life'," reported Deadline.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:09 IST
"I bit a real, dead vulture": Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls shooting for action sequence in 'Conan the Barbarian'
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a few anecdotes from his long career as an action movie star in his new book, 'Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life'," reported Deadline. He spoke about the time he bit a dead vulture. It all happened when he was filming 'Conan the Barbarian'.

Schwarzenegger recollects having to repeatedly bite a dead vulture during the scene where Conan is tied to a tree. For the sequence in which Conan is bound to a tree, Schwarzenegger remembers having to repeatedly bite a dead vulture.

"I bit a real, dead vulture that required I wash my mouth out with alcohol after each take," he writes. According to Deadline, that wasn't the only hardship. "On one of the first days of filming, I tore a gash on my back that required forty stitches. Schwarzenegger was pushed to do his stunts because of the lack of suitable doubles.

"Conan was brutal because there weren't stunt guys big enough yet, so I had to crawl until my knees and elbows bled, get attacked by those dogs, and bit that real dead vulture. Luckily, lifting weights became popular, and muscular stunt guys became available." Recalling another noteworthy event in his career, he talked about a swimming sequence in the movie 'The 6th Day', that caused him to drown.

"On Sixth Day, I probably had my most dangerous stunt. It was supposed to be simple, a scene where I am swimming. But there was a cover on the pool. I was supposed to come out the same place I went in, but I got turned around and started to run out of air. I couldn't find my way back to the exit, and I tried to stay as calm as possible but knew I didn't have long. Luckily, my stunt double Billy Lucas realized what was happening and came in to save me," reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023