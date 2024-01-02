Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:58 IST
Picture from Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's New Year celebration goes viral
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Love is in the air! Latest picture of rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has left fans extremely excited. In the picture doing the rounds on the internet, Ananya and Aditya can be seen posing together with their friends. Seems like the particular snap was clicked during New Year celebrations.

Take a look at the picture posted by a reddit user Ananya opted for a black and brown bodycon outfit paired with thigh-high boots, Aditya looked handsome in a black sweater and coat.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the famous 'Koffee' couch in the recent episode of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'. During a conversation with the 'Aashiqui 2' actor KJo addressed the rumours of him dating actor Ananya Panday to which he wittily replied, "You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies."

Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of 'KWK 8' Ananya said she was feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur," to which the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor said "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now." "You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, "I'm quite joyous".

Karan also asked him if the first word that comes to his mind when he says Ananya is "joy"?. To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss". When Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch with Sara Ali Khan, Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

