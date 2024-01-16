Left Menu

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Kareena shared a picture of herself. She wrote, "Hello from the United Arab Emirates."

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:10 IST
Kareena Kapoor drops pic from United Arab Emirates
Kareena Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user who frequently shares details about her personal life with her fans. Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Kareena shared a picture of herself. She wrote, "Hello from the United Arab Emirates."

In the picture, Kareena was seen getting ready as some makeup artist was doing her hair. She wore a grey sweater. Recently on January 13, Kareena stepped out for lunch in the city with her sister Karisma and their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Kareena's adorable sons Taimur and Jeh also accompanied her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Jaane Jaan' actor will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

