Watch: KJo's kids Yash and Roohi extend Republic Day greetings in adorable way

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day with an adorable video of his children Roohi and Yash. On Friday, Karan posted a video of his little munchkins on his Instagram Story.

Dressed in white attire, Yash and Roohi wished everyone a happy Republic Day. Karan often posts videos of Yash and Roohi and shares adorable moments with them.

He welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit. Recently, he wrapped up the eighth season of his famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On the film front, he has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)