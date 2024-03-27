Left Menu

Yumi’s Cells: The Movie Releasing soon! Here's What You Need to Know

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 11:22 IST
"Yumi's Cells: The Movie," a South Korean animated psychological drama film, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 3, 2024. Directed by Kim Da-hee and based on the beloved webtoon by Lee Dong-gun, this movie is poised to captivate audiences with its unique cell-based narrative.

The film, produced by Locus Animation and Studio N, follows Yumi, an office worker, and her brain cells, each responsible for her emotions and actions. Characters such as Rational Cell, Emotional Cell, and Love Cell play pivotal roles in Yumi's life, making for an imaginative and engaging story.

Originating from a webtoon that achieved a staggering 9.9 user rating and 3.2 billion views on Naver, "Yumi's Cells" has already seen success as a TV series on Tving, starring Kim Go-eun. The series, which blended live-action and animation, helped propel Kim Go-eun to further international fame.

The upcoming movie delves into Yumi's love story with Babi and her dream of becoming a writer, continuing from where the TV series left off. With the original webtoon captivating readers for nine years, the film adaptation is highly anticipated.

The teaser poster, released recently, shows the cells in a theater setting, each displaying their unique traits and hinting at a new adventure. This marks a first for the franchise, promising to showcase the endearing 3D cell characters in a feature-length format.

Barunson E&A, handling international rights, expressed enthusiasm about bringing this globally beloved intellectual property to a wider audience. With the film's premiere at the European Film Market in Berlin, "Yumi's Cells: The Movie" is set to make a significant impact.

As the release date approaches, fans are eager to see how the film will bring Yumi's cells and their adventures to life, further enriching the story that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

