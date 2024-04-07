Left Menu

'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2' ropes in transgender woman Bonita Rajpurohit in lead role

Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kullu in the film, according to a press release.Rajpurohit, who previously worked at a production house and as a model, said starring in the film was a dream come true.To see women like me on screen, to see trans representation on screen is my biggest motivation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 16:26 IST
'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2' ropes in transgender woman Bonita Rajpurohit in lead role
  • Country:
  • India

Transgender woman Bonita Rajpurohit is set to star in a leading role in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film ''Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'', the makers said on Sunday.

The film, a sequel to Banerjee's 2010 film ''Love Sex Aur Dhokha'', will be released on April 19. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

According to the makers, Rajasthan-born Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to lead a Hindi film. She will play Kullu in the movie.

''With 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry. This time, Ektaa becomes the first producer to launch a transgender-woman as a lead in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'. Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kullu in the film,'' according to a press release.

Rajpurohit, who previously worked at a production house and as a model, said starring in the film was a dream come true.

''To see women like me on screen, to see trans representation on screen is my biggest motivation. I never thought I'd work in films. Here, I'm getting to play a lead character in a Bollywood film. Some dreams just come true. ''It's not about playing a character. It's about touching my trigger point and doing it audaciously in front of a camera takes a lot,'' the budding actor said in a video shared on Instagram page of Balaji Motion Pictures.

''Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'' also stars Mouni Roy, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024