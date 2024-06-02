Israel Day on Fifth: Uniting in Solidarity Amid Gaza Conflict

New York City's annual parade for Israel, now rebranded as 'Israel Day on Fifth,' kicked off with a strong focus on solidarity amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Heightened security measures underscored the serious tone of this year's event, which aimed to show unwavering support for those affected by the crisis.

The parade takes place almost eight months after the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, which has shaped the more somber atmosphere this year. Traditionally called 'Celebrate Israel,' the event was reframed this year to reflect collective resilience and strength, organizers said.

Chants of 'Bring them home now!' echoed along Fifth Avenue as participants waved Israeli flags and marched in unity. Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, emphasized the parade's focus on solidarity and pride in Jewish identity. Despite a significant rise in anti-semitism, the event drew over 40,000 participants, including Israeli dignitaries and families of hostages.

The New York Police Department deployed extensive security measures to ensure safety, including drones, K-9 units, and metal detectors. Mayor Eric Adams assured that no specific threats had been detected and stressed the importance of peaceful protest.

This event marks the first large-scale Jewish gathering in the city since the onset of the war, amidst widespread international criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

