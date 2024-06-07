Majestic Brushstrokes: The Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji
An exhibition of 115 oil paintings by Deepak Gore and the Chougule artists celebrates the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji. Inaugurated by Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan at the NGMA, this collection is slated to become a permanent exhibit in Delhi and potentially a traveling exhibition.
An exhibition showcasing 115 magnificent oil paintings by the Marathi father-son team, Deepak and Shrikant Chougule, depicting the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, was inaugurated at the National Gallery of Modern Art on Thursday.
Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan led the inauguration, lauding the Maratha ruler and announcing that Deepak Gore has agreed to gift this collection to the Ministry of Culture. Plans are underway to give it a permanent space in Delhi.
Mohan highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially viewed this collection during a Navy Day event in Sindhudurg last December, eventually prompting this exhibition's fruition. The Ministry is also considering making it a traveling exhibition to reach a wider audience.
