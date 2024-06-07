Left Menu

Unmasking Power: The Dark Side of Superheroes in 'The Boys'

Eric Kripke, the creator of 'The Boys', discusses how the show, set in a fantasy world, mirrors real-life issues like corruption and the perils of unchecked power. Returning for its fourth season, the series highlights how even idolized 'Supes' can be morally compromised and dangerous.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:39 IST
Eric Kripke, the mastermind behind the acclaimed series 'The Boys', revealed the dark allure of his show, which is set to return for its fourth season on June 13. Despite its fantasy setting, Kripke emphasizes that the show addresses pressing real-life issues, including corruption, celebrity culture, and the consequences of unchecked power.

'The Boys' turns the traditional superhero narrative on its head, portraying 'Supes' not as paragons of virtue, but as corrupt and morally compromised beings. The show's creator warned of the dangers of powerful figures who claim to act in the public's best interest, a theme that resonates globally.

Based on the bestselling comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series follows vigilante Bill Butcher and his team battling the egotistical and sadistic leader Homelander. The graphic violence and mature content serve to illustrate the brutal reality of a world with superpowered beings. Kripke noted the show's successful reception worldwide, hinting at its timely relevance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

