Comedy as Art: Sahil Shah Champions Laughter's Power in Society

Comedy is an art form, not a threat to society, asserts stand-up comedian Sahil Shah. He encourages fans to support comedians when challenges arise.

The Indian comedy scene has faced scrutiny recently, with public controversies involving comments by comedians such as Ranveer Allahabadia and Kunal Kamra. Shah believes comedy should be perceived as an art form, not a threat.

Shah notes the evolution of stand-up comedy into a robust industry. Performing internationally and addressing pop culture resonates with diverse audiences, he adds. As Shah launches his second stand-up special, he reflects on comedy's growing impact and the importance of solidarity among comedians.

