Left Menu

Comedy as Art: Sahil Shah Champions Laughter's Power in Society

Comedian Sahil Shah emphasizes that comedy is an art form, not a societal threat. He encourages support for comedians facing challenges. Despite controversies involving Indian comedians, Shah believes in comedy's growth and its global appeal. He remains optimistic about its future as an impactful industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:55 IST
Comedy as Art: Sahil Shah Champions Laughter's Power in Society
Comedy
  • Country:
  • India

Comedy is an art form, not a threat to society, asserts stand-up comedian Sahil Shah. He encourages fans to support comedians when challenges arise.

The Indian comedy scene has faced scrutiny recently, with public controversies involving comments by comedians such as Ranveer Allahabadia and Kunal Kamra. Shah believes comedy should be perceived as an art form, not a threat.

Shah notes the evolution of stand-up comedy into a robust industry. Performing internationally and addressing pop culture resonates with diverse audiences, he adds. As Shah launches his second stand-up special, he reflects on comedy's growing impact and the importance of solidarity among comedians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025