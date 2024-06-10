Left Menu

Fehujali - The New Dawn: A Story of Youth and Resilience

The short documentary 'Fehujali - The New Dawn', directed by Assam's G P Singh, will be showcased at the Mumbai International Film Festival. Awarded 'Best Short Documentary', the film highlights the dangers of extremism for youth, urging them to seek purpose and righteousness.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The short documentary 'Fehujali - The New Dawn,' produced by Assam's Director General of Police G P Singh, is set to be featured at the Mumbai International Film Festival starting on June 15, according to film director and Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta.

Having clinched the 'Best Short Documentary' accolade at the 7th New Delhi Film Festival last March, this 19-minute film delivers a poignant message to the state's youth, urging them to shun extremism and embrace a constructive path.

'We have observed young individuals fall prey to various deceptive tactics, leading them to join terrorist camps. This documentary aims to expose their stories of disillusionment and guide others away from similar pitfalls,' Singh stated.

The documentary serves as a wake-up call for Assam's youth by depicting the struggles of marginalized individuals trapped by extremist groups. It highlights their journey from confusion to clarity, encouraging others to reject extremism and pursue righteousness.

Mahonata stressed that the screening of 'Fehujali' at the Mumbai International Film Festival on June 21 not only acknowledges its cinematic merit but also emphasizes its role as a potent awareness and change-making instrument.

The seven-day Mumbai International Film Festival, known as South Asia's oldest and largest platform for short films, documentaries, and animations, will provide 'Fehujali' with a prominent stage to share its critical message.

