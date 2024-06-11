Left Menu

Tragic Death of Pashto Stage Star Khushbu Khan

Renowned Pashto stage drama artist and dancer Khushbu Khan was tragically killed by two men in Nowshera, Pakistan. She was lured under the pretense of performing at a musical event. An FIR has been registered after her brother filed a complaint. Efforts are underway to capture the suspects.

In a tragic turn of events, popular Pashto stage drama artist Khushbu Khan was killed by two men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported on Tuesday.

Khan had been taken to Nowshera's Wapda Colony on Monday under the guise of participating in a musical program, only to be shot dead afterwards, the authorities detailed.

Her body was later discovered in a field in Akbar Pura. Following her brother's complaint, an FIR was registered. District Police Officer Azhar Khan confirmed that substantial evidence has been gathered, and raids are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

