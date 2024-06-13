Left Menu

Redemption of The Boys' Homelander: A Psychological Dive

Antony Starr discusses the complex nature of his character, Homelander, from the series “The Boys”. Homelander is a fascinating mix of charm and malevolence, leading to debates on his redeemability. Starr delves into the nuances of portraying such a multifaceted villain alongside insights from fellow actor Chace Crawford.

13-06-2024
Antony Starr, the actor behind the charismatic yet sinister Homelander in "The Boys", opens up about the enigmatic nature of his character. "Homelander is more than just a villain with a twirly mustache; he's a multi-dimensional figure that resonates with audiences," says Starr.

Collaborating closely with creator Eric Kripke, Starr has crafted a persona that captivates fans worldwide, despite—or perhaps because of—Homelander's dark traits like racism, psychopathy, and narcissism. The character's complexity is epitomized in fleeting moments where he tries to be a good father, showing a vulnerable side amid his malevolence.

Fellow actor Chace Crawford, who plays Deep, adds, "The show explores the gray areas of humanity." With the fourth season of "The Boys" set to premiere soon, anticipation builds as fans ponder the potential for redemption for characters like Homelander and Deep.

